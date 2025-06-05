TNSTC bus veers into field; woman killed, 10 hurt

MADURAI: A Papanasam-bound TNSTC bus from Alangulam in Tenkasi skidded off its course and ended in a field in Pappakudi of Tirunelveli, resulting in the death of Jayalakshmi (42) of Anaintha Nadar Patti and injuring 10 passengers.

On receiving information, Pappakudi police inspected the accident site and found that the mishap occurred after the steering wheel got cut off during the journey, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle and veering off into the field.

Jayalakshmi suffered head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Ten other injured victims were rushed to the Ambasamudram Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint, Pappakudi police have filed a case, sources said.