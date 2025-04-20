TNSTC bus driver suspended for being rude to passenger in Salem

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has suspended the driver of a TNSTC (Salem) AC bus on the Coimbatore–Salem route following complaints of passenger harassment and misconduct.

A viral post by commuter BS Saravanaprasad revealed troubling behaviour by certain drivers, particularly during night trips. He noted that drivers often skip designated stops like Kondalampatti Bypass, forcing passengers to disembark at random locations such as Uthamachozhapuram or Tiruvagoundanur.

He narrated the ordeal faced by a female college student who had boarded the AC bus at Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, intending to get off at Bhavani Lakshmi Nagar — a regular stop for point-to-point AC buses. However, the driver forced her to buy a ticket to Salem, insisting it was mandatory regardless of her destination.

She informed her brother, a TNSTC (Salem) Bus Depot engineer, during the journey. Shortly after, the driver, having received a phone call, aggressively questioned her about filing a complaint. Upon learning of her brother’s position, his tone changed. He later adjusted the ticket, returned Rs 70, and tried to resolve the issue amicably.

“The female student’s brother, being an employee of the transport corporation, may have ensured justice in this instance, but how many commuters are silently enduring mistreatment?” Saravanaprasad wrote. He noted that the particular driver reportedly has a reputation for arrogance and disrespectful behaviour toward passengers.

According to an official statement, the driver-cum-conductor in question has been immediately suspended. Furthermore, officials in charge of Coimbatore and Salem terminals have been instructed to brief all drivers and conductors on the proper code of conduct towards passengers, particularly on this route.