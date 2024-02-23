TNSTC bus crew suspended for forcing woman to get off bus for carrying beef

COIMBATORE: A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver and conductor were suspended on Wednesday for forcing an elderly Dalit woman to get off the bus as she was carrying beef meat for sales in Dharmapuri. According to sources, Panjalai, 59 from Navalai village near Morappur was earning a livelihood by selling meat purchased from Harur town. As usual, she boarded a TNSTC bus bound to her village from Harur by carrying a vessel containing meat. While issuing tickets, the conductor Ragu discovered the woman was carrying meat and started to yell at her and made her to alight.