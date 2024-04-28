TNSET candidates can apply for asst professor’s post

CHENNAI: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced that candidates who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) exam conducted by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli can also apply for positions at government arts and sciences colleges. And, the deadline to apply for the positions has been extended by TRB till May 15.

As per notification from TRB, recruitment to the post of assistant professor in TN collegiate educational service for government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education to be filled up by direct recruitment. And, the deadline for submission of online filled-in applications has been extended from April 29 till May 15.

“Candidates will be allowed to appear for the written exam for the post of assistant professor only if they pass the TNSET 2024 exam on or before August 2024, the date of exam and possess the other educational qualifications as prescribed in the notification on or before May 15,”the notification stated. “Provisions will be made in the registration portal for candidates to upload their TNSET 2024 certificate in the online registration portal www.trb.tn.gov.in after the declaration of the results by the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, based on which the hall tickets will be issued for the written examination, “the notification added.