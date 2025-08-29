TNSEC gets new secy in IAS reshuffle

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre, transferring seven officials and appointing P Sri Venkata Priya as the new secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, K Balasubramaniam, who was serving as Secretary of the TNSEC, has been transferred and posted as Government additional secretary to the Public and Rehabilitation Department. P Sri Venkata Priya, who was additional secretary in the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, will now assume charge as TNSEC secretary.

Among other postings, Sajjansingh R Chavan has been transferred and posted as special secretary, Planning and Development department. Sharanya Ari has been appointed as additional director, Directorate of Social Welfare, while Shweta Suman has been posted as executive officer of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Further, S Priyanka has been appointed as commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation. Banoth Mrugender Lal has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary in the Department of Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies.