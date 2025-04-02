TNSDC’s ‘green channel’ partners to provide more job opportunities for TN students

CHENNAI: Under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, this year, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will be having ‘green channel’ partners/industries with an annual turnover above Rs 250 crore.

Green Channel partners will lead industries, government organisations, and universities that are affiliated with TNSDC to provide job-oriented skill training programmes for youngsters, focusing on the ‘train-assess-employ’ method.

A senior official from TNSDC said that large industries having turnover of minimum Rs 250 crore are eligible to apply as ‘green channel’ partners. “The manufacturing and services based organisations in TN that create employment for at least 50 persons with an investment of Rs 50 crore, or annual turnover of minimum Rs 250 crore, are classified as large industries,” the official added.

TNSDC will increase brand awareness, enable access to new markets, and raise the potential for revenue growth, while also contributing to social and environmental goals. “TNSDC’s technical scrutiny committee will decide on the technical aspects of the applications. Evaluation of the applications from industries have already started,” the official stated.

The objective is to enable new skill-development opportunities and revenue streams for students by collaborating with channel partners. “Leveraging partner resources and expertise can lead to TNSDC becoming more efficient to give perfect and latest training programmes to the youths,” the official said. “Under the ‘green channel’ partners and existing tie-up with other industries, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will improve training students in banking, financial services and insurance, electronics, retail, aviation, media, jewellery, chemical and petrochemical, leather, agriculture, manufacturing, beauty and wellness, fitness and sports, telecom, logistics, tourism and hospitality management, automotive, soft skills, apparel, capital goods, health, and IT/ITES.”