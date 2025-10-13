TNSDC to provide skill training to IMH’s outpatients

CHENNAI: The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will collaborate for the first time to provide skill training to the outpatients in the hospital.

IMH will be empanelled as a training partner to give livelihood-linked structured skill training programmes.

There are 500 outpatients that visit IMH every day for treatment. “Among them, we’re focusing on a group who are not properly employed. They will be trained and given employment opportunities. This will be a part of rehabilitation, vocational training and occupational therapy. IMH will be a formal certification course provider,” said Dr M Malaippan, director, IMH.

The certificate will be for data entry operator, machine operator, foreman, bakery, and apparel courses. There will be a syllabus for a three or 6-month programme.

“Selected outpatients, who have reasonably improved after screening and assessment by the IMH, will be given training. Candidates will undergo a structured skill training programme aligned with National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and also undergo a third party assessment and certification. First batch of 30 candidates will start training from next week and subsequent batches will be started in upcoming weeks,” said a senior TNSDC official.

IMH has been providing training for inpatients in arts, skills and sports for a long time. Now, they’re collaborating with TNSDC to focus on outpatients. “For many patients, symptoms reduce after treatment but they lack motivation to work. So this training would provide a stimulus and also equip them with skills to sustain. The courses will be designed according to the requirement of each patient,” Dr Malaippan added.