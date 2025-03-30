TNSDC ties up with placement agencies to increase jobs, self-employment benefits

CHENNAI: After partnering with various industries to provide skill training to the youths, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has tied-up with training and placement agencies to further increase immediate job opportunities and self-employment benefits.

A senior official from the TNSDC told DT Next that the placement agencies will also act as training partners.

“They will provide placement to candidates and will also ensure a minimum assured placement for 70% of the batch continuously for a minimum of 90 days,” he added.

Training service providers will provide up to 3 placement opportunities to all eligible candidates. “Out of the three, at least one should be local placement within the state of training,” he pointed out.

In the case of wage employment, training partners will upload a valid proof of placement, including an appointment letter issued by the employer with details like the candidate’s name, date of joining and cost to company (CTC), salary slips issued by the employer and salary payment proof (NEFT details, bank account statement, or passbook entries) showing the monthly credit details.

Training agencies will maintain the record of all candidates who were placed for a period not less than three months. They will also update the relevant information on TNSDC portal like salary details, career plan and employers’ feedback.

In the case of self-employment, training partners will upload the candidate’s self-declaration letter. Training centre will give proof that candidates have been employed in livelihood enhancement occupations.