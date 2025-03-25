TNSDC invites disabled persons for role in textile designing

CHENNAI: To empower the disabled community with necessary skills that would eventually enable them to become financially independent, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has invited persons with disability to apply for the role of hand embroiderer and textile packer.

The TNSDC notification under the TN skills programme has invited candidates between the ages of 18 to 35 years and with the minimum education qualification of Class 5.

“The course has been designed to provide disabled candidates with the technical and creative skills required for hand embroidery and textile packing. The programme focuses on fostering independence and employability while offering tailored support for accessibility and inclusivity,” read the notification.

The location for the training is in Karur and placement opportunities are in tailoring, quality checker, supervisor, packing and checking and unit management. Applicants with low vision, leprosy cured person, locomotive disability, dwarfism, speech and language, thalassemia, hemophilia, sickle cell disease and victims of acid attack. TNSDC has allotted a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website TNSkill.