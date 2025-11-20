TNSCST to popularise science among students, farmers, stakeholders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), under Higher Education Department, has launched a scheme to popularise science among students, farmers and other stakeholders through researchers, scientists and NGOs especially in the rural areas of the State this year.

Experts and scientists from higher educational and research institutions, and also NGOs across TN are provided with financial assistance to organise programmes popularising the latest development in science and technology.

“Apart from students, awareness about science will also be created among farmers, self-help group members, and the general public,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department said. “Financial support will be extended to the experts for outreach activities like exhibitions, training, and lectures in the institutions. The university specific events such as numerous workshops, conferences, and symposiums throughout this year.”

These events will focus on the latest emerging technologies including AI, data science, and latest topics, provide platforms for knowledge sharing and networking among students, scholars, and industry experts. To foster practical application, experts will equip farmers with science-based knowledge that can be applied in daily life and agricultural practices.

“Scholars will encourage active engagement with science and technology, fostering a community that values and participates in scientific advancement. More than 50 organisations including NGOs will receive support for the scheme this year targeting 5,000 beneficiaries,” the official added. “The outcome will increase science literacy, inform the community, empower farmers with practical skills, inspire future scientists and strengthen the network of institutions, universities, and colleges.”

Many exhibitions will be held on many topics, including the extracting power from natural resources, aquarium fish keeping and ornamental fish culture for students and SHGs, terrace farming of medicinal plants and development of herbal products, awareness on health benefits of coconut-based value added products, etc. These exhibitions will also address challenges of government school teachers towards adopting ICT tools in contemporary education.