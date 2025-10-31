TNSCST acts against AIADMK spokesperson for remark

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (TNSCST) has taken suo motu action against AIADMK national spokesperson and IT wing president Kovai Sathyan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities during a television debate.

In a release here, the Commission stated that the remarks were made during a Tamil TV debate in Chennai on October 29, where discussions centred on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). “During his turn to speak, Sathyan made a derogatory statement against people belonging to SC/ST communities,” the release said.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against Sathyan under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Commission has also initiated legal proceedings against the AIADMK leader.

The TNSCST has sought a detailed inquiry report on the matter by November 10.