TNSCPCR requested to conduct an inquiry into the death of 10 children in TVK's Karur stampede

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Karur tragedy, where ten children lost their lives during a political rally conducted by actor-turned-politician Vijay, a child rights body had urged the TN State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) to conduct an inquiry and frame guidelines.

A tragedy unfolded on September 27 during a political rally by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Karur, where an estimated 27,000 people had gathered. The gathering of the massive crowd and poor planning killed 41 people, including ten children.

Hence, a civic body named Child Alert Alliance (CAA) had urged TNSCPCR to intervene and prevent such violations in the future.

P Raja Gopal, advocate and general secretary, CAA called for a thorough and independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the children.

Furthermore, CAA had urged the fixing of accountability on organisers and officials, and the framing of clear rules and guidelines to prohibit and regulate the participation of children in political events and rallies.

Additionally, CAA, comprising educationalists, child rights activists, and others, requested that the SCPCR issue directions to the state to strictly monitor public events and keep children away from large gatherings.

And, importantly, recommend that the TN government establish safety protocols for mass gatherings and public events.