TNSCHE to undertake curriculum and credit structure analysis

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) has planned to undertake curriculum and credit structure analysis besides implementation of outcome-based education at all State-run universities.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the credit structure and curriculum in universities would be analysed to assess self-learning opportunities while maintaining the importance of guided learning.

According to the official, curriculum and credit structure analysis would also inspect and monitor how courses are designed and implemented, focusing on the courses provided by the universities, their credit values, and how they contribute to a student's overall learning experience and degree completion.

"Curriculum updates will be reviewed to keep pace with advancements in the respective fields. A strong assessment system will enable flexible teaching-learning methods. Promoting self-learning will also equip individuals to continue learning independently after graduation,” he said. The analysis would be completed within six months.

In addition to the analysis, the council has also planned to implement outcome-based education in the State aimed to enhance the quality of higher education by focusing on measurable learning outcomes of students.

"Through this initiative, the Department of Higher Education aims to bring about reforms in the assessment pattern by shifting the focus from rote learning to assessments that test higher-order thinking, in turn enhancing the quality of classroom transactions. This approach fosters the overall development of students aligned with real-world requirements," the official said.