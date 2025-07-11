TN’s welfare schemes role model for other states: DyCM Udhayanidhi

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu are setting a model for other states to follow.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for 141 schemes at Rs 89.22 crore, inaugurating 39 projects costing Rs 11.57 crore and distributing welfare aid to 2,099 beneficiaries at Rs 40.86 crore, Udhayanidhi said that Tamil Nadu is showing the way for the whole of India to follow.

“Other states are following specifically the schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu towards women's empowerment. Ours is a government for all,” he said.

Stating that the first signature, after DMK formed the government, was for ‘vidiyal payanam’, the Deputy Chief Minister said that women have made 730 crore trips in the last four years. In Namakkal alone, 15.80 crore women have travelled under the scheme, while 1.15 crore women have received Rs 1000 every month under the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme over the last 22 months, he said.

He also said that annually, eight lakh students pursuing higher studies in government and private colleges have benefited under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes by receiving Rs 1,000 every month. Around 20 lakh children have benefited from the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme.

Listing out various development works being carried out in the Namakkal district, Udhayanidhi Stalin urged people to become ambassadors of the DMK government by explaining the benefits of the welfare projects being implemented.