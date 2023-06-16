TN’s lone new Covid case from Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one new COVID-19 case in Chennai on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 36,10,558. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State reduced to 0.1 per cent. The highest positivity rate was reported in Kanniyakumari with 0.9 per cent, followed by Chennai with 0.3 per cent. One patient has recovered and was discharged from hospital on Thursday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,72,452. No deaths were reported due to the infection.















