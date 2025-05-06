TN’s focus on human capital has paid off: PTR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has long been a beacon of inclusive and equitable growth, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TN minister for IT & Digital Services, at Smart Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025 organised by Assocham.

Speaking at the Conclave, he said “TN has long been a model of inclusive and equitable growth with consistent efforts to provide social justice and access to all. TN is where it is today because of our sustained focus on human development.”

“We are leveraging the power of technology and data to deliver targeted, evidence-based interventions. Our initiatives in fintech, greentech, and skilling enable inclusive development across sectors,” he added.

Surajit Chatterjee, MD, Data Centre, India, CapitaLand Investment and Co-Chair, Assocham National Council on Data Centers, said “India’s data centre industry is at a pivotal juncture, transitioning from a support function to a strategic enabler of our digital economy. The surge in digital adoption, cloud computing, and AI is driving unprecedented demand for robust and sustainable infrastructure. Chennai, with its strategic location and supportive policies, exemplifies the potential to become a leading data centre hub in the region”.

Shivendra Singh, ED, PwC, said "Data centres are the backbone of India's digital transformation. At PwC, we see immense potential in states like TN, where proactive governance and strong infrastructure create a fertile ground for growth." As per the report released by Assocham PWC joint paper, Chennai's data centre market is projected to more than double to 551 MW by 2030 from 202 MW in 2025, at a CAGR of 22 per cent.

