TN’s flagship centre for autism welcomes patient sans GO since Dec 2024

CHENNAI: The State government’s flagship Autism Centre of Excellence in KK Nagar, a treatment centre built for Rs 25 crore, which also has day-care facilities, has been extensively accessed by the people since it opened in December 2024.

But six months on, the centre is yet to receive a formal Government Order (GO) leaving its operations without a full structural backing.

While Tamil Nadu has special schools for children with intellectual disabilities, as well as district-level Early Intervention Centres and One-Stop Centres for persons with disabilities, this is the first standalone, state-funded facility focused entirely on treating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Set up under the Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons, which functions under the direct purview of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the centre also includes a dedicated day-care unit for children below six years.

The facility provides comprehensive care, integrating diagnosis with therapies such as speech, occupational, behavioural, audiology, Vision - sensory therapy, along with psychological counselling, digital learning modules and a dedicated outpatient clinic. For a mother who brings her 4-year-old son to the day-care all the way from Porur, the centre has become a lifeline. “I can’t afford private therapy. While there are NGO-run schools, at this centre, he gets everything in one place – treatment, and care,” she said.

Concurring with her was another parent who lamented over the high cost of therapy sessions. “It costs Rs500 for a single speech therapy session outside. But here, it’s minimum rate. For people like us, this centre is God-sent,” she averred.

However, therapy sessions need to be booked in advance, and sometimes a parent may not the date they ask for. “If they expand their staff and space, it’ll help parents like us. The ideal educator-to-child ratio is recommended to be 1:10 for children with autism, and staff say they are working to meet that benchmark as enrolment grows,” she added.

Despite the administrative gap, the facility has seen a steady rise in footfall. “Each child gets a 45-minute therapy session. On an average day, we speak at least 15 kids, and some days even up to 18,” said a senior staff member. The centre currently treats 236 persons including children, with 12 medical staff, including therapists, nurses, and data operators.

“We’re get around 5 new walk-in cases every day; most of them under 8 years old. But this is still a stop-gap centre,” she pointed out. “Without a GO, we’ve not received the comprehensive budget or clarity on the scope of what this centre can fully offer.”

While the centre was announced in the 2024-25 State budget with Rs 25 crore earmarked for setup, a formal GO is yet to be issued. And, there is no stipulated timeline yet for when it would be. Without it, the centre lacks clear administrative structure, and budgetary autonomy. Officials say this could complicate expansion plans or even long-term continuity.

An official from the department said the proposal was still in the pipeline, as the government envisions the centre to evolve into a comprehensive facility. Not just offering therapy, but also conducting research, publishing academic work on autism.

With growing demand, full day engagement, and a widening reach among low-income families, the centre has already proved its necessity. But without formal sanction, TN’s most ambitious autism support initiative remains in uncertain territory. Robust in service, but vulnerable in structure.