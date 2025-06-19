TNRERA mandates display boards at construction sites

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure transparency in the real estate sector, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has ordered all the promoters to install display boards providing details of the project at their sites.

As per a circular issued by the TNRERA recently, the display boards should be installed in the project site abutting the public road with a size of at least 2 feet x 4 feet.

The boards should have details including the name of the promoter, name of the project, TNRERA registration details, date of completion as per TNRERA registration and website address of TNRERA. The details should be mentioned in a readable font size in the display board, and it should be a separate board and not as part of other display boards, the circular said.

"The display board shall be installed at the project site after obtaining TNRERA registration, and the proof of installation shall be certified by the Engineer/Architect who is connected with the project accompanying site photographs, " it added.

According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, promoters should provide TNRERA registration numbers in their advertisements. Moreover, Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 also mandates the promoters and builders to install display boards with details of planning permission approvals at the sites.