TNRDC to explore ring road feasibility in 4 cities of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) plans to construct ring roads in the four major cities of Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Hosur, to decongest traffic, reduce pollution, and improve connectivity across these industrial and commercial hubs. The TNRDC is also planning to appoint consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report for the same.

According to TNRDC officials, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Hosur are key cities with well-developed road and rail networks. However, the growing volume of traffic, combined with the absence of dedicated bypasses, has led to increased congestion.

A major textile hub, Tiruppur faces heavy traffic on NH-381, SH-196, and SH-19. Without a bypass, vehicles experience significant delays. The proposed outer ring road will reduce congestion and streamline traffic flow.

In Coimbatore, the state highways department has already taken up the construction of the Western Ring Road, spanning 32.43 km, connecting Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) with Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH67). The four-lane ring road is proposed to be taken up in three phases - from Madukkarai to Madhampatti in phase one (11.80 km), Madhampatti to Kanuvai in phase two (12.1 km) and Kanuvai to Narasimhanaikenpalayam in phase three (8.52 km).

The construction of the first phase commenced in August 2023 at Rs 250 crore and is expected to be completed by this September. The TNRDC is likely to take up the work on the second and third phases.

The 31-kmTirunelveli Ring Road would help divert traffic from four important state highways - SH-41, SH-39, SH-41A and SH-40 - from entering the city. “The state highway has already taken up the first phase covering 12.2 km from Suthamalli (Tirunelveli-Pottalpudur road) to Konganthanparai Vilakku,” TNRDC official said, adding that the other two phases will be carried out by it.

The TNRDC will also study the feasibility of constructing a Hosur Ring Road connecting Zuzuvadi to Perandapalli.