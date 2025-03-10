TNRDA urges DPH to release vacancy and seniority lists of eligible non service PGs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) urged the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) to release vacancy and seniority lists for non-service post graduates bond service counselling for the upcoming online counselling for Non-Service Post Graduates in Broad Speciality, scheduled for March 11.

This online counselling, conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education Research, is crucial for allocating bond service postings to postgraduate doctors completing their courses in 2025.

The timely release of the updated vacancy and seniority details is essential to ensure a transparent, efficient, and fair selection process for all eligible candidates.

Dr. V Vignesh Rajendran, president of TNRDA emphasized the need for clarity and fairness in the bond service allocation, urging authorities to avoid unnecessary delays that could impact young doctors' career progression.

"We need immediate release for the post vacancy list specifying available postings and publication of the seniority list of eligible Non-Service Post Graduates. Also, they should organise a counseling process without last minute complications," added Dr Vignesh.

TNRDA remains committed to ensuring transparent placement procedures and protecting the interests of resident doctors.

The resident doctors urge to seek immediate action from the concerned authorities and will continue to advocate for a seamless and just counselling process.