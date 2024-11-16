TNPSC to notify updates through official Telegram channel

CHENNAI: Following the website and X social account, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has now introduced an official Telegram channel to provide candidates with regular updates.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, candidates will be able to receive instant updates regarding exams and results through the Telegram channel.

To join the channel, candidates can visit the official handle of TNPSC on X (https://x.com/TNPSC-Office) and scan the QR code.







