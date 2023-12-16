TNPSC to declare Group 2 exam results on Jan 12

CHENNAI: To announce the results of Group 2 exam on January 12, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has expedited the evaluation of answer booklets.

As per TNPSC press note, the evaluation of the answer booklets is being expedited in order to declare the results of group-II main written exam.

"The evaluation process has been delayed due to concurrent examinations/results and cyclone induced rainfall. Despite the above said challenges, the results of group- II main written exam would be published on January 12," stated the press note.

"Subsequently, based on high volume of work associated with the evaluation of answer booklets pertaining to group-II main written exam, other concurrent evaluations and conduct of other exams by TNPSC, it was informed in the tentative results declaration schedule section of the TNSPC website result would be declared in December 2023," added the note.