TNPSC releases hall ticket for Group 1, 1A exams scheduled on June 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 and Group 1A preliminary examinations scheduled to be held on June 15, as reported by the Daily Thanthi.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website [www.tnpscexams.in] (http://www.tnpscexams.in) using their application number and date of birth, TNPSC said in a statement.

The Commission had earlier issued a notification for recruitment to Group 1 and Group 1A posts, which include positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and six other key administrative roles.

The TNPSC regularly issues guidelines and updates for aspirants appearing for various competitive exams conducted by the commission.