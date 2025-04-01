TNPSC opens applications for 72 posts in Group I and I-A services, prelims on June 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday announced a recruitment drive to fill 72 coveted vacancies in Group I and Group I-A services.

As per the official notification, online applications will be accepted till April 30 on the TNPSC website (www.tnpsc.gov.in).

Candidates will be given a correction window from May 5 to May 7 to amend any discrepancies in their applications.

The Group I services comprise 28 vacancies for Sub-Collector, 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 19 for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, 3 for District Employment Officer, and 6 for Assistant Commissioner of Labour.

Meanwhile, Group I-A services include two openings for Assistant Conservator of Forests.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for June 15, serving as the first stage of selection.

The main examination date will be announced after the prelims results.

The Commission also advised the aspirants to review the eligibility criteria and ensure timely submission of their applications to avoid last-minute hurdles.