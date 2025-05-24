TNPSC Group lV: Last date to apply for 3,935 posts is May 24

CHENNAI: The last date to apply for the Group lV exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), is today, May 24.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the application process for the competitive exam is to be filled online and eligible candidates are required to submit their applications before tonight (11.59 pm).

Aspirants can apply through the TNPSC website (https://www.tnpsc.gov.in).

The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The exam will be conducted in an objective format, comprising 200 questions for 300 marks, covering subjects like Tamil Eligibility, General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability.

This exam aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across various goverment departments which includes positions such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist, excluding Forest Guard roles.