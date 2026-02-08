TNPSC Group II, IIA exam cancellation shocks candidates; CPM urges action against officials

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday said the state-wide cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II and II A examinations held on the day, citing administrative lapses, had come as a severe shock to candidates who had prepared for years to take the tests.
In a statement, he said the abrupt cancellation after the examinations were underway reflected irresponsibility on the part of the authorities concerned.
He urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate and stringent action against officials responsible for the lapses in conducting the examinations.
Shanmugam also called upon the TNPSC to announce, with adequate notice, a fresh date for the examinations so that candidates could prepare accordingly. He said the government must ensure that such errors do not recur in future recruitment examinations.