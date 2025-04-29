TNPSC Group 4 exam: 5th phase of counselling to be held on May 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the fifth phase of counselling for the Group 4 posts will take place on May 5, 2025 (Monday), at the TNPSC office in Chennai.

This phase aims to fill the remaining vacancies left unfilled after the first three phases of counselling.

The provisional list of candidates selected to attend this phase has been published on the official TNPSC website at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in

The direct link to download the list is:

https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/Document/Counselling/GR_IV_01_2024_JA_TYP_STENO_PHASE_5.pdf

Candidates are advised to download their individual call letters, which include details regarding the date, time, and required original documents for verification, from the TNPSC website.

The Commission has emphasized that no individual notices will be sent by post. Intimations will be provided only through SMS and e-mail. Candidates who fail to appear for document verification and counselling on the specified date and time will not be given another opportunity, as per the official statement.