TNPSC Group-2 exam on Sunday, over 5.5 lakh candidates to appear

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Group-2 posts across the State on Sunday.

In its notification issued on July 15, TNPSC announced 645 vacancies, including 50 posts such as sub-registrar grade 2, probation officer, assistant inspector and junior employment officer, and 595 posts such as audit inspector, senior inspector, supervisor, assistant section officer and revenue assistant.

A total of 5,53,634 candidates have applied for the examination, comprising 2,12,495 men, 3,41,114 women, and 25 transgender candidates.

The exam will be held in 1,905 centres across Tamil Nadu, including 188 centres in Chennai, where 53,606 candidates are expected to write. TNPSC has already released the hall tickets for all applicants.

The commission has instructed candidates to reach their examination centres by 9 am. Those arriving late will not be allowed inside. Candidates have also been warned not to carry electronic gadgets or prohibited items into the hall. All instructions printed on the hall tickets must be strictly followed, the commission said.

Successful candidates in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which will be conducted at a later date.