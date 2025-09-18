TNPSC Group 2, 2A hall tickets released; check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for Group 2 and 2A exams that are scheduled to be held on September 28.

The commission is aiming to fill 645 vacancies in various services and organisations through this round of recruitment.

According to a statement issued by the commission, candidates who have registered for the recruitment can download their hall tickets from tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.