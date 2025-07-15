TNPSC Group 2, 2A exam date announced; applications open till August 13

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the preliminary examination for Group 2 and Group 2A posts will be held on September 28, 2025.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the exam is being conducted to fill 645 vacancies, including posts such as Sub-Registrar, Junior Employment Officer, and Senior Revenue Inspector.

TNPSC has also stated that applications are open from today (July 15) and will be accepted until August 13.

This announcement comes shortly after the Group 4 exam was conducted on July 12, marking the next major recruitment phase in the state.