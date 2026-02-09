TNPSC goof-up: Hopes dashed as re-exam feasible only after polls

CHENNAI: Uncertainty looms large for thousands of government job aspirants after the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) cancelled the Group 2A main examination across the State, citing confusion in the allotment of examination centres in Chennai, as preliminary information reveals that the conduct of a re-exam is not feasible before elections expected by April, a model code of conduct which blocks any such move kicks in 30-45 days ahead of the election date.
This may delay recruitment for a very long time, as any new incumbent may need time to settle in before considering appointments, especially if there is a regime change.
Candidates and observers believe the possibility of conducting the Group 2A mains before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule appears slim.
As many as 9,457 candidates are slated to appear for the Group 2A mains, while 1,126 candidates will write the Group 2 mains. Sources said the results of the Group 2 examination cannot be announced until the Group 2A process is completed.
Only after the February 22 Group 2 exam is over can clarity be expected on the rescheduled date for the cancelled Group 2A test — likely pushing any announcement into early March.
With the Assembly election schedule expected either by the end of February or in the first week of March, the window for holding the Group 2A mains before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force appears narrow. Once the poll dates are announced, conducting TNPSC examinations may not be feasible, as fresh government-related work comes to a halt.
For many aspirants, the abrupt cancellation meant more than just a postponed test. Several candidates who had travelled overnight from southern and western districts to Chennai said they were left stranded outside centres, grappling with confusion and mounting expenses. “We have been preparing for months; some of us were preparing for the exams after work hours. A last-minute cancellation affects not just our morale but also our finances,” said a candidate from Madurai.
Another aspirant from Coimbatore said she had taken leave from her private-sector job and booked accommodation near the exam centre. “Every postponement delays our career plans. Many of us are overage for future attempts,” she said.
Competitive exam trainer Nataraj said the cancellation highlights recurring administrative lapses in TNPSC’s exam conduct. Referring to irregularities reported in the examinations of Group 2 (2012), Group 1 (2016), and Group 4 (2019), he said that systemic issues have not been fully addressed. “Today’s cancellation once again exposes the commission’s lack of preparedness,” he added.
For thousands of aspirants who see TNPSC recruitment as a gateway to stable government service, the wait continues — now shadowed by electoral timelines beyond their control.