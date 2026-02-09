TNPSC goof-up: Hopes dashed as re-exam feasible only after polls

This may delay recruitment for a very long time, as any new incumbent may need time to settle in before considering appointments, especially if there is a regime change.

Candidates and observers believe the possibility of conducting the Group 2A mains before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule appears slim.

As many as 9,457 candidates are slated to appear for the Group 2A mains, while 1,126 candidates will write the Group 2 mains. Sources said the results of the Group 2 examination cannot be announced until the Group 2A process is completed.