TNPSC extends Oct 31 as the deadline to submit application for departmental exams
As per the press note from the department, the scheduled deadline for submitting the online applications was set for October 26 midnight.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had announced that the last date for submitting online applications for departmental exams has been extended till October 31 midnight.
However, due to administrative reasons, the last date for applying for the exams has been extended till October 31 midnight.
