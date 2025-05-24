TNPSC 2025 exam schedule released: Dates and vacancies to remember

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its 2025 examination schedule, presenting a myriad of opportunities for aspirants aiming to join the State’s civil services.

With multiple notifications issued and application windows opening, candidates across Tamil Nadu are preparing for a rigorous selection process.

Application deadline for Group IV: Today

The TNPSC Group IV examination, a popular choice among job seekers, has its application window closing soon. The deadline for submission is May 24 (Saturday). The written examination is scheduled for July 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

This year, the commission had announced 3,935 vacancies across various departments, including positions such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist Grade III.

The exam will be conducted in an objective format, comprising 200 questions for 300 marks, covering subjects like Tamil Eligibility, General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability. A senior TNPSC official remarked, “Group IV services offer a foundational entry into the state’s administrative framework. We encourage eligible candidates to seize this opportunity before the application window closes.”

Prestigious roles in Group I

For those aiming for higher administrative positions, the TNPSC Group I examination is the gateway. The notification was released on April 1, with the preliminary examination slated for June 15. A total of 72 vacancies are available under this category.

The selection process involves a preliminary examination, followed by mains and an interview. Candidates are advised to prepare diligently, given the competitive nature of these roles.

An aspirant from Chennai shared, “Securing a position through Group 1 is a dream for many. The prestige and responsibility that come with these roles are unparalleled.”

Diverse opportunities in technical services

TNPSC has announced the Combined Technical Services Recruitment for 2025, aiming to fill 615 vacancies across 47 different posts within various departments of the State government.

The notification provided details on the recruitment process, and the online application window will open from May 27.

The examinations are categorised as follows: Interview Posts – notification released on May 7; exam scheduled for July 21, Non-Interview Posts – notification released on May 21; exam on August 4, Diploma/ITI Level – notification to be released on June 13; exam on August 28. These examinations cater to candidates with technical qualifications, providing a platform to serve in specialised roles within the state’s infrastructure.

A TNPSC official stated, “The Combined Technical Services Examination is designed to recruit skilled professionals essential for the State’s development projects. We urge qualified individuals to apply and contribute to Tamil Nadu’s growth.”

Administrative roles in Group II, IIA

The examination for Group II and IIA services is another significant opportunity for candidates seeking administrative positions. The notification is set to be released on July 15, with the examination scheduled for September 28.

These roles are pivotal in the State’s administrative machinery, and the selection process is expected to be highly competitive.

An official from TNPSC commented, “Group II and IIA services are integral to the efficient functioning of our State’s administration. We’re looking for dedicated individuals to uphold the standards of public service.”

Year-end prospects in Group VA

For those planning ahead, the Group VA Services notification will be released on October 7, with the examination scheduled for December 21. This offers another avenue for candidates to enter the state’s civil services, with roles that are integral to various departments.

For detailed notifications, eligibility criteria, and application procedures, visit the TNPSC website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Free coaching for aspirants

Recognising the need for accessible preparation resources, the State government has initiated free coaching programmes for various competitive examinations, including TNPSC, SSC, RRB, and Banking exams under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. These six-month programmes are conducted in Chennai and are open to candidates who have completed Class 10. An official from the coaching centre stated, “Our aim is to bridge the gap for aspirants who lack resources. With training, we hope to see increased success rates among our participants.” The TNPSC’s schedule for 2025 underscores its commitment to recruiting competent individuals for the state’s civil services. With a plethora of opportunities across various departments and roles, aspirants are encouraged to stay informed, prepare diligently, and utilise available resources to achieve their career goals.