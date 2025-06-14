TNPGCL to recruit 373 assistant engineers for thermal projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) has approved the recruitment of 373 Assistant Engineers (AEs) through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to support operations at its upcoming 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage-III and the 2x660 MW Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-I.

According to TNPGCL proceedings issued on June 5, 2025, the sanctioned posts include 126 AEs for the NCTPS Stage-III and 247 AEs for the Udangudi Stage-I. The vacancies are across Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil disciplines.

At the North Chennai unit, 73 AE posts will be created in Electrical, 51 in Mechanical, and 2 in Civil Engineering. The Udangudi plant will receive 109 Electrical, 137 Mechanical, and one Civil AE. The recruitment is aimed at strengthening operation and maintenance (O&M) capacity as well as supporting ongoing erection activities.

The move comes after an internal manpower assessment revealed several unfilled positions. For instance, in North Chennai, 100 Electrical AE posts were proposed, but only 43 had been sanctioned and 27 utilised, leaving 16 vacant. An additional 57 posts have now been cleared to meet O&M requirements.

The new recruitments will be made against the overall 497 AE vacancies already available within TNPGCL, comprising 285 in electrical, 178 in mechanical, and 34 in civil streams.