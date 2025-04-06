TNPDCL receives 11,022 complaints; resolves 1,976 on spot

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) received a total of 11,022 petitions from consumers during a one-day state-wide special grievance redressal camp held on Saturday, addressing a wide range of electricity-related issues. Of these, 1,976 complaints were resolved on the spot, according to an official release.

The special camp was conducted across all 178 Executive Engineer offices in the state, with the primary objective of resolving consumer concerns such as billing discrepancies, faulty electricity meters, low voltage issues, and replacement of damaged electric poles.

During the day-long initiative, TNPDCL received 1,394 complaints related to billing issues, of which 675 were resolved immediately. Among 5,547 petitions regarding name changes and miscellaneous services, 1,068 were addressed the same day. The utility also resolved 12 out of 1,532 low voltage complaints and 18 out of 2,278 regarding damaged electric poles.

The remaining grievances are expected to be resolved in a phased manner. Faulty meters are scheduled to be replaced within two to three days, while billing-related issues will be addressed within a week, and issues related to damaged poles will be addressed within 15 days. Low voltage problems will be addressed through infrastructure upgrades in the coming weeks.

TNEB Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan inspected the special camp held at the Valluvar Kottam Executive Engineer office, which served consumers from the T Nagar and Mylapore divisions. He interacted with petitioners and instructed the staff to ensure prompt and effective redressal of complaints.