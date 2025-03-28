TNPDCL clears dry vegetation, other fire hazards from its substations to avoid fire accidents

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has launched a statewide initiative to remove dry vegetation and other fire hazards from all 1,754 substations maintained by it to ensure a disruption-free electricity supply during peak summer months.

An official release said the TNPDCL’s electricity distribution network consists of 1,754 sub-stations, operating at 110 kV and 33 kV levels, which facilitate power transmission across the state. However, unexpected fire incidents caused by dry grass accumulation near these sub-stations have been identified as a potential risk, leading to damage to essential electrical infrastructure and possible disruptions in power supply. Additionally, such incidents pose safety hazards to sub-station personnel.

Recognising the urgency of the issue, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman and Managing Director of TANGEDCO, J Radhakrishnan, along with Director (Distribution), Mr A Ra Mascarene, conducted on-site inspections at multiple sub-stations. They provided guidance and directives to ensure fire safety protocols were implemented effectively.

“Following their recommendations, a statewide initiative was launched to remove dry vegetation and other fire hazards from all 1,754 sub-stations. These preventive measures have now been successfully completed,” it said.

A high-level review meeting was conducted by Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji, where senior officials, including Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers, discussed strategies to maintain uninterrupted power distribution.