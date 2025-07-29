TNPCB urges generators and recyclers to register on the Online Waste Exchange Bureau

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has urged waste generators and authorised receivers to register on the newly launched Online Waste Exchange Bureau.

The platform, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in February, during the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, is aimed at promoting a circular economy across the State.

The digital portal connects generators of industrial non-hazardous solid waste with certified recyclers and authorised users. It covers categories such as plastic waste, fly ash, used oil, tyre waste, textile and cotton waste, cardboard, e-waste, and battery waste.

Waste generators can list material type, quantity, and location. The system then matches them with suitable users or recyclers, facilitating proper handling and reducing landfill disposal.

Officials said the initiative supports resource recovery and environmentally sound waste management. Several stakeholders have already begun using the platform. For registration and more information, visit: https://tnpcb.gov.in/owems/