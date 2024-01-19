TNPCB seeks applications for Green Champion Award

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has invited environmentalists and conservationists to apply for the Green Champion Award for the year 2023-2024.

As per a release, organisations, educational institutions, schools, colleges, residential welfare associations, individuals, local body, and industries, who have made exemplary contributions towards Environment Conservation and Protection can apply for the award.

Applicants should have worked towards environmental education and training, environmental awareness, environmental protection, research and scientific studies for new innovative green products and green technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, control and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration, conservation measures, coastal area protection, and other eco-related projects.

"The format to be filled up for the above-mentioned award is available at the TNPCB website (www.tnpcb.gov.in). For additional information contact the District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Chennai District. The last date of submitting a proposal for Green Champion Award 2023 to the District Collector is April 15," the release said.

The government made an announcement in 2021 that the “Green Champion Award” will be presented to the individuals and organizations that participate proactively and make exemplary contributions to environment protection from the financial year 2021-2022 at a cost of Rs.1 Crore. The awardees will be presented with prize money of Rs.1 lakh each for 100 individuals and organizations every year.