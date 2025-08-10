TNPCB issues eco-friendly guidelines for Vinayaka Chaturthi idols

CHENNAI: Since Vinayaka Chaturthi festival is set to be celebrated on August 27, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued guidelines urging the use of eco-friendly materials for making idols and preventing pollution of waterbodies.

In a release, the TNPCB stated that idols should be made only with natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic or inorganic substances.

Traditional clay and mud may be used, but Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) are strictly prohibited. Only such eco-friendly idols will be permitted for safe immersion in waterbodies.

“Only dried flower components and straw may be used for making ornaments of idols, and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material to make idols attractive. The use of single-use plastic and thermocol materials shall not be permitted,” the release added.

The board has also prohibited the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes and oil paints. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged, and instead, eco-friendly water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural dyes should be used.

The TNPCB has requested that idols be immersed only in locations notified for each district by the respective district administrations, in line with the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.