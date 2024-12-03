TNLA: OPS seeks Stalin’s intervention to include condolence resolution over demise of former IAS, MP

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday sought the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin to include a condolence resolution over the demise of former IAS officer and MP K Malaisamy in the agenda of the forthcoming assembly session.

It is a tradition in the state assembly to pass resolutions upon the demise of former MLAs, MPs, and significant personalities to honour their contribution to the society. However, there was no mention of resolution regarding demise of Malaisamy, who died on November 6, to honor his contributions as a bureaucrat and MP, Panneerselvam said in a statement expressing his disappointment.