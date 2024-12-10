TNLA: Allies, opposition move call attention motion to enhance compensation to flood victims

CHENNAI: Members of the Opposition AIADMK and even allies of the ruling DMK on Tuesday moved a call attention motion in the State Assembly, urging the state government to enhance the compensation disbursed to the people affected by Cyclone Fengal in the state recently.

Moving a special call attention motion during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly, Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan referred to the enormity of the rainfall received in his (Cuddalore) among the cyclone affected districts and said that the people have suffered extensive damage ranging from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 15 lakh each due to the cyclone.

Citing the relief measures monitored by ministers there and the Rs 2,000 per eligible ration card holders announced by the Chief Minister for people of three affected districts, Velmurugan said that the people of Chennai and southern districts were disbursed Rs 6,000 each as flood relief assistance and the same amount must be provided to the people affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Concurring with the TVK leader, VCK legislature party leader M Sinthanai Selvan also urged the government to enhance the compensation from Rs 2,000 per ration card considering that the people have even lost their home appliances during the floods.

The VCK MLA also asked the state government to bear the college fees of the students for a year in the cyclone affected districts.

PMK legislature party leader G K Mani questioned the discrepancy in paying Rs 2,000 each for cyclone Fengal and Rs 6,000 for people affected by floods earlier.

Echoing the views of the DMK allies, AIADMK MLA ‘Agri’ S S Krishnamurthy also pressed for enhancing the compensation and asked the government to construct a temporary road for the benefit of people affected by the washing away of a three-month bridge across Thenpennai River in Tiruvannamalai district.