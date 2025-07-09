TNGECL signs MoU to enhance sustainable urban mobility

CHENNAI: To further strengthen its efforts towards clean and sustainable urban transport, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India.

The agreement was formalised between Anish Shekar, Managing Director, TNGECL and Aswathi Dilip, Managing Director, ITDP India, at the TNEB headquarters in the presence of J Radhakrishnan, CMD of the Board. As per the MoU, ITDP India will serve as a technical advisor to the TNGECL.

The collaboration will focus on key interventions, including the development of a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging application for public use, the creation of an integrated web portal on EV policies and market data, planning for land coordination and performance assessments, and preparation of scalable EV infrastructure maps at the city level.

Officials said the partnership is expected to accelerate Tamil Nadu’s climate-resilient urban mobility transition and promote green energy innovations.

It will also contribute towards creating a more inclusive and robust electric transport ecosystem for the public in the long run.