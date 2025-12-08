TNGECL invites bids for 420 MW solar projects under PM-KUSUM scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited has called for bids to procure 420 MW of solar power from small-scale renewable energy projects under Component A of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The tender seeks proposals for grid-connected solar plants with capacities ranging from 1 MW to 2 MW, to be developed by individual farmers, groups of farmers, cooperatives, Panchayats, farmer producer organisations, water user associations or developers representing them.

The tender document notes that the scheme aims to promote decentralised renewable power generation by encouraging the use of barren, uncultivable and fallow land, as well as pasture and marshland. Agricultural land may also be used, provided the installations are set up on stilts with adequate spacing between the panel rows to allow farming to continue. Developers must have a minimum of 3.704 acres per MW, or furnish a declaration if the proposed capacity can be installed on a smaller extent.

Projects are to be located preferably within 5 km of substations to reduce transmission losses. Successful bidders will supply power to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited through a 25-year power purchase agreement. The tariff has been capped at Rs 3.10 per unit, as approved by the State electricity regulator.

Each renewable power generator may submit only one bid for a specific 33/11 kV substation or feeder. Bids must be submitted through the State’s e-procurement portal.

The tender mandates that all solar modules comply with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers. Developers must put in place dedicated evacuation infrastructure, including 11 kV to 33 kV lines, metering systems with remote monitoring, and ensure adherence to grid regulations. The commissioned capacity must match the contracted capacity, and excess generation that affects grid stability will have to be curtailed.

Selected projects must be commissioned within 15 months from the date of the Letter of Award. Delays will attract penalties, and delays beyond six months may lead to a reduction in the contracted capacity.

The purchased energy will count towards the distribution company’s renewable purchase obligations.