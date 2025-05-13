TNERC releases draft Grid Code 2025, seeks feedback from stakeholders, public

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has released the draft version of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Grid Code (TNEGC), 2025, for public consultation.

The proposed code seeks to overhaul the existing Grid Code, which was last notified in 2005, and align it with the recently updated Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC), 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the revisions incorporate several new provisions such as guidelines for the declaration of the date of commercial operation of generating units, procedures for trial runs, planning for 765 kV transmission circuits, and a compensation framework for under-utilised thermal power plants. Enhanced flexibility in capacity revision has also been proposed.

The draft also introduces a revised frequency band for grid operations, now set at 49.90 Hz to 50.05 Hz, in line with the national standard. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in a communication dated April 28 this year had advised all State Electricity Regulatory Commissions and Joint Electricity Regulatory Commissions to review and update their respective state grid codes in conformity with the IEGC.

The proposed code aims to strengthen supervision, improve grid control, and ensure efficient operation of the power system within the State. It covers a broad range of areas including connectivity norms, scheduling, load despatch, system planning, cyber security, and metering.

The Commission has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public, which must be submitted in writing by June 11. The draft code is available on the TNERC website (www.tnerc.tn.gov.in) for reference.