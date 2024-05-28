TNERC directs Tangedco exempt technical feasibility study up to 10 kW capacity rooftop solar plant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed TANGEDCO to exempt rooftop solar capacity up to 10 kilowatts from the technical feasibility study.

In the order dated May 23, TNERC said that it has been mandated in rule 7 (A) of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2004 that the technical feasibility for rooftop solar PV systems up to 10 kW capacity is not required.

The commission also instructed that the sanction power of the Grid Interactive Solar Photovoltaic Power System (GISS) capacity and service connection estimate for meter replacement if any required up to 10 kW, should be delegated to the lower level field officers without having to transfer the application to the next higher level for further sanction, to avoid any delay.

It said that the Section Officers should sanction the GISS capacity up to 10 kW / Service connection, sanction for meter replacement if required, and inform the applicant within 10 days.

The commission's direction has come after TANGEDCO ordered an exemption from the technical feasibility report for the capacity of only up to three kW rooftop solar plant in January this year.

Earlier, a technical feasibility study was carried out to assess a transformer's capacity to withstand additional load due to the linked rooftop solar connections.

Each transformer can handle rooftop solar connections up to 90 per cent of their capacity.

Though the study and a report should be submitted in a fortnight, consumers complained that Tangedco took a long time to submit the report.

This caused a delay in installing rooftop solar systems in households.