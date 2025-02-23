TNERC clarifies agricultural connections for special category applicants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued a clarification regarding agricultural service connections for special category applicants, including ex-servicemen and widows.

This comes in response to complaints from consumers and a petition filed by V Matheswaran, an ex-serviceman from Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri.

According to the directive issued by TNERC dated February 20, Matheswaran applied for a free agricultural service connection under the special priority category on November 14, 2022.

However, his request was denied by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) based on Tariff Order No 7 of 2022, which states that agricultural service connections under LT IIIA (1) are permitted only under the normal category and not for special category applicants.

In its clarification, TNERC stated that the tariff provision intended to prevent misuse of government rules, ensuring that applicants under the Self-Financing Scheme (SFS) do not bypass costs by securing an IIIA (1) connection and later converting it into an SFS service.

However, TNERC acknowledged that this provision had been misinterpreted, leading to the denial of rightful benefits to eligible special category applicants.

The commission has now directed TNPDCL to review such cases and ensure that special category applicants — including ex-servicemen, widows, and beneficiaries under government welfare schemes — are not deprived of their entitlements. The directive further emphasised that these applicants should be given special priority under the normal category without reference to registration seniority.

The clarification is expected to provide relief to numerous applicants who have faced delays or denials in obtaining agricultural service connections under the special category. The TNERC has urged the concerned authorities to implement the necessary instructions to prevent further misinterpretation of the tariff order.