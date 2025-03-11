TNEB chief Radhakrishnan chairs review meeting to prepare for upcoming summer months

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased power demand during the upcoming summer months, a high-level consultation meeting was conducted by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan on Monday.

The meeting focused on power generation, procurement, renewable energy production, transmission infrastructure, and overall power distribution to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

The review meeting saw the participation of Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd and Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd.