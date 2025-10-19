TNEB chairman Radhakrishnan reviews northeast monsoon preparedness across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon having set in and several districts experiencing heavy rain since October 17, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) chairman and managing director J Radhakrishnan reviewed precautionary and response measures at State Load Despatch centres in Chennai on Saturday.

An official release said that he inspected the city distribution control room, the State Load Despatch Centre, and the consumer grievance redressal facility ‘Minnagam’, which operates round the clock. He held discussions with senior officials on safety and restoration protocols to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon.

Radhakrishnan instructed officials to maintain an adequate stock of essential materials in all districts, based on records of monsoon-related damage. He emphasised preventive maintenance, swift restoration of disrupted supply, and the safety of workers and the public. Staff were directed to work in rotation, and teams were asked to remain on standby to move materials quickly to affected areas.

Officials were also told to coordinate with local bodies to remove trees that fall on power lines and to restore supply promptly, particularly in Chennai and surrounding suburban areas.

“In the event of power disruptions, priority must be given to hospitals, drinking water connections, government offices, banks, and telecom towers,” he said.

Call 94987 94987 (24x7 Minnagam helpline) to report outages