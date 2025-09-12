TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan sets March 2026 deadline for Ennore SEZ project

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman and managing director Dr J Radhakrishnan instructed Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officials to ensure commissioning of the 2x660 MW Ennore Special Economic Zone supercritical thermal power project by March 2026.

During a site inspection at Vayalur in Tiruvallur district on Friday, he noted that about 70 per cent of construction had been completed and advised measures to expedite the remaining work. He also called for swift action to resolve court cases delaying the project.

Earlier, he reviewed power generation and maintenance at the North Chennai thermal power stations. At Stage I, he verified that Units 2 and 3 were generating electricity to meet demand and inspected ongoing annual maintenance in Unit 1, including replacement of the air pre-heater and flue gas ducts. He directed officials to complete the work on schedule to restart generation.

At Stage II (2x600 MW), he confirmed generation from both units. At Stage III (1x800 MW), he inspected repairs to the natural-draft cooling tower and instructed that full generation be ensured across all North Chennai stations before the northeast monsoon.

Director (Technical) K Muthukrishnan, chief engineers of the North Chennai plants P Balamurugesan, P T Manivarman and T Murugan, senior engineers and BHEL general manager Sreejith accompanied him during the inspections.