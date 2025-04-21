TNEB announces hike for electricity surveyors

CHENNAI: In a move that aims to motivate EB staff, The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has issued a directive to increase the salary of electricity surveyors in the state.

According to Daily Thanthi, the salary for them has been increased to Rs 5 for surveying an electricity meter in cities, and Rs 7 in villages or hilly areas.

Every two months, electricity survey work is carried out in homes and factories in the state. However, due to a shortage of staff, contract workers and retired electricity board employees have been engaged for this purpose. Earlier, they were paid Rs 4 per meter reading in urban areas and Rs 6 in rural and hilly areas.

However, the electricity surveyors have been demanding an increase in their salaries for the past few years. Following this, the Electricity Board has decided to hike their salaries.